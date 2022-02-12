Paris: Macron spent 100 minutes convincing Putin not to attack Ukraine

12 Feb. 22:40

According to the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron has held a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The talks were devoted to the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

"French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday for an hour and 40 minutes to try to ease the growing tensions in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis", AFP quotes the official Paris.

It is specified that the presidents spoke about the possibilities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Ukraine and Donbass, as well as about the conditions for ensuring global security in Europe.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov confirmed the fact of negotiations, but did not specify their content.