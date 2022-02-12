Kremlin: Putin discussed with Macron pumping Ukraine with weapons

12 Feb. 23:10

Following the Elysee Palace, the Kremlin published its version of the telephone conversations between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron. The Kremlin's message emphasizes that the presidents exchanged views on long-term legal guarantees for Russia's security and the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the lack of a meaningful response from the United States and NATO to well-known Russian initiatives. The unwillingness of the leading Western countries to push the Kiev authorities to implement the Minsk agreements was also emphasized, which was once again manifested in the unsuccessful round of consultations of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format states held February 10 in Berlin", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Macron also talked about groundless speculation about Russia's allegedly impending "invasion" of Ukraine, "accompanied by a large-scale pumping of this country with modern weapons and the preconditions are being created for the Ukrainian security forces' possible aggressive actions in the Donbass".

At the end of the conversation, the presidents of Russia and France agreed to keep all these issues in mind.