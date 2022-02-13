DPA: NATO to send troops to Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia

13 Feb. 11:57

As the German news agency DPA reported yesterday, NATO intends to build up its forces in the east of the Alliance - primarily in Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia, which is associated with an escalation of tension in relations with Russia.

The proposal of NATO military experts has been previously approved by all member countries of the Alliance and will be confirmed officially on 16 February. NATO will increase military groupings in the countries of Eastern Europe in spring.

It is known that the United States and France will primarily deploy their troops on the bloc's eastern borders.