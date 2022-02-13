Ankara renews its offer to host Putin-Zelensky talks

13 Feb. 12:45

Yesterday Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reiterated the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to hold talks in Ankara.

"As our president said at a press conference during our visit to Ukraine, we will gladly agree to mediation if both sides agree. We are happy to agree to host the meeting of the Minsk trio", Çavuşoğlu told CNN Turk.

The Turkish Foreign Minister specified that Zelensky "wants to meet with Putin with our help", while Russia does not respond to the invitation either positively or negatively.