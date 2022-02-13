Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev commemorates the memory of those killed in the January riots

13 Feb. 13:10

Today, a ceremony was held in Kazakhstan in memory of those killed in the January riots. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in it. The Kazakh leader stressed that the people of the republic went through severe trials at the very beginning of the year.

"The integrity of the state, the security of citizens, the future of the country were under threat. We managed to repulse the terrorists and repelled their onslaught," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said first of all.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan called the death of citizens in the January riots a real tragedy. "I have instructed the relevant authorities to investigate each case thoroughly. The issue of protecting human rights is very important to me", the head of state noted.

"I came to the mosque to honor the memory of the victims with a prayer. I want to express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims once again. The state won’t leave you alone with your trouble", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded, adding that the authorities will not allow the destruction of the unity of the Kazakh people.