Pentagon denies US submarine's appearance in Russian territorial waters

13 Feb. 14:41

The US nuclear submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters. This was stated by the press secretary of the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces Kyle Reines.

"There is no truth in the statements of the Russian side about our operations in their territorial waters", he said.

At the same time, Reines refused to specify the location of American submarines. "But we fly, sail and operate safely in international waters", TASS quoted him.

Let us remind you that on February 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of a US Virginia-class submarine near the Kuril Island of Urup in Russian territorial waters. The representative of the Pentagon was subsequently handed a note of protest, and also stated that the actions of the American side were regarded as a gross violation of international law.