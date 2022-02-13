Russian skiers win Olympic gold in relay race

13 Feb. 15:30

The Russian men's cross-country skiing team won the "gold" of the Beijing Olympics in the 4x10 km relay.

At the 2022 Games the third award of the highest standard was brought to the Russian team by Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov, Sergey Ustyugov. The Russians ran the distance in 1 hour 54 minutes and 50.7 seconds.

"Silver" went to the Norwegians (lag 1 minute 7.2 seconds) and "bronze" to the French (+1.16.4).

Let us remind you that the Russian men's team won the relay for the first time at the Olympics, the last time Soviet skiers won gold medals in this discipline at the 1980 Games in Lake Placid.

At the moment, the Russian team is the seventh in the overall medal standings with four gold, four silver and six bronze medals. The leader of the medal standings is the German team, which won eight gold, five silver and one bronze medals. The second place is occupied by the Norwegian team (8 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze), the third is the US team (5 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze).