Georgia reports 15,712 new COVID-19 cases

13 Feb. 15:43

According to the official website StopCov, in the past 24 hours, 15,712 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 21,623 were discharged after recovery, 38 died in Georgia.

In total, 1,454,065 cases of infection have been detected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,248,242 residents of the country recovered from the infection, 15,556 died.

Let us remind you that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Today, the number of people infected with COVID-19 worldwide exceeds 410 million, of which more than 5.8 million people died. In Russia, 14,133,509 cases of infection have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic.