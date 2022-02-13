Five UN employees kidnapped in Yemen

13 Feb. 16:00

Five employees of the United Nations (UN) have been kidnapped in Yemen. The relevant information was confirmed by the official representative of the world organization Stéphane Dujarric.

"We are aware of this case, but for obvious reasons we are not going to comment", Interfax quoted him.

The media, citing Yemeni officials, reported earlier that on February 11, militants suspected of having links with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in the Russian Federation) had kidnapped five UN employees in Abyan province in southern Yemen. Among those kidnapped are four Yemenis and one foreigner.