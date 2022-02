13 Feb. 16:20

In recent days, many world leaders have requested a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the Aide to the President.

He noted that such activity was taking place against the backdrop of the escalating invasion of Ukraine.

"Other members of the administrations (of countries - ed.), who had conversations with many Russian colleagues yesterday and today, also asked about urgent telephone conversations," RIA Novosti quoted Ushakov.