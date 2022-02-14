Oil prices climb more than 1% to 7-year highs

14 Feb. 9:20

Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years.

Brent crude futures was at $95.61 a barrel by 0506 GMT, up $1.17, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.41, or 1.5%, to $94.51 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014, Reuters reported.

The tensions come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, struggle to ramp up output despite monthly pledges to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until March.