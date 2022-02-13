Russia in 7th place of medal standings after Day 10 of Beijing Olympics

13 Feb. 18:00

The Russian national team of athletes finished on Sunday in 7th place of the overall medal standings after Day 9 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, after winning one gold medal, one silver, and two bronze medals.

A total of seven sets of medals were at the stake on February 13 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing. Russian skiers Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov, and Sergey Ustyugov won gold in men’s 4x10km relay. Konstantin Ivliev won the silver medal in short-track men’s 500m race. Bronze medals were won by biathlete Eduard Latypov (men’s 12.5km pursuit) and speed skater Angelina Golikova (women’s 500m race).

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 7th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals (17 in total).

Team Norway currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with nine gold, five silver, and seven bronze medals. Germany is 2nd with eight gold, five silver, and one bronze medals. The US is in 3rd place (six gold, five silver, and one bronze medals).

Norway tops the total medal standings (with 21 medals in total). Team ROC is second (17 medals).

Four sets of medals will be contested on Monday.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).