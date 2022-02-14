Baku names finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

14 Feb. 9:40

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 13.

Russian gymnast Irina Kundius ranked first, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova ranked second, Italian gymnast Giorgia Giampieri ranked third in the individual program among women.

Athlete of Belarus Ivan Litvinovich won the gold medal, another athlete of Belarus Andrei Builou - the silver medal, athlete of Kazakhstan Danil Mussabayev - the bronze medal in the individual program among men.

In the synchronized jumping program among women, the first place was taken by Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush (Turkey), Thea Lillierut and Lina Sjoberg (Sweden) took the second place, Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva (Russia) took the third place.

In the synchronized jumping program among men, Andrey Buylov and Ivan Litvinovich (Belarus) won the gold medal, Danila Kasimov and Kirill Kozlov (Russia) won the silver, Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal) won the bronze.

AGF Trophy Cup was awarded to Russian gymnast Meri Golota and athlete of Belarus Ivan Litvinovich for the highest performance score.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.