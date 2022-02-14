Moscow voices concern over OSCE moves to 'relocate' Ukraine staff

14 Feb. 11:00

Russia on Sunday said it was concerned by the decision of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to relocate some of their Ukraine-based monitors.

The OSCE "informed the participating states of the decision by 'a number of countries' to relocate their national staff of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine 'due to deteriorating security conditions'", foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"These decisions cannot but cause our serious concern," she stressed.

The diplomat said the OSCE move further inflamed tensions over Ukraine, adding that the monitoring mission could be used as a "tool" to stage a possible provocation. "We call on the OSCE leadership to resolutely stop attempts to manipulate the mission and prevent the organization from being drawn into dirty political games," Zakharova added.