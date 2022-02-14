Erdogan to pay 2-day official visit to UAE

14 Feb. 12:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

Erdogan’s visit comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation will be discussed during talks, according to the statement. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders will attend the signing ceremony of a dozen of agreements after meetings to be held one-on-one and with delegations. The agreements will cover various fields, including investment, defense, transportation, agriculture, health, and media.

The Turkish leader will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Turkey’s national day will be celebrated, Anadolu Agency reported.