Ilham Aliyev calls on businessmen to invest in Karabakh

14 Feb. 12:40

During his visit to the Agdam region, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called on Azerbaijani businessmen to invest in the republic's liberated territories in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

"I call on Azerbaijani businessmen to come and invest, invest in Aghdam and all other liberated territories," the head of state said after viewing the ongoing restoration work in the Aghdam Juma mosque, being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"The state supports entrepreneurs, provides both moral and political support, as well as soft loans. Of course, the implementation of infrastructure projects in the regions also creates great opportunities for entrepreneurs. Therefore, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should come to the liberated lands and build enterprises and create jobs here. Only in this way can we revitalize the liberated lands. Of course, the state is taking and will continue to take the necessary steps. The Master Plan of Aghdam city has been prepared and work is being done on the basis of the Master Plan. Of course, representatives of the private sector must be active in this work," the head of state said.