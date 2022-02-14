Iranian Navy seize 2 vessels carrying smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

14 Feb. 13:00

Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC) seized two vessels carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Sunday, saying that Zolfaghar Naval Forces of the IRGC based in Parsian City managed to seize two vessels carrying 15,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters of the Persian Gulf, Mehr News reported.

The smugglers intended to transfer the fuel shipments to the Persian Gulf states, but fortunately, with intelligence monitoring and in a coordinated operation of the marines, the vessels were identified and seized, he added.