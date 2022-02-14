Gas prices in Europe up 13.7% due to Ukraine crisis

14 Feb. 13:30

Gas prices in Europe rose above $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since the end of January amid growing tensions around Ukraine. The overall growth in gas prices was around 13.7%, according to London’s ICE.

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,031.8 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 88 euro per MWh.

Earlier, a number of countries with embassies in Ukraine reported that their employees were evacuated from the country or that they were considering this possibility. The decisions were associated with the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, transit of Russian gas through Ukraine also remains low - starting last week at 97 mln cubic meters, pumping decreased to 51.8 mln cubic meters on February 11.