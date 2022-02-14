Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders ratify Shusha Declaration

14 Feb. 13:45

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have officially approved the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the two countries, signing relevant laws on this.

While receiving members of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan signed a corresponding decision on the approval and publication of the Shusha Declaration in Turkey's Legal Gazette (Resmi Gazete) newspaper.

The law on the ratification of the declaration has officially come into force in Turkey.

The Shusha Declaration was earlier approved by the Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.