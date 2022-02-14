Canada relocates military personnel out of Ukraine

14 Feb. 14:00

Canada has temporarily withdrawn its Ukraine-based military personnel to an undisclosed destination in Europe, the Canadian defence ministry said.

Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, has kept a 200-strong training mission in western Ukraine since 2015.

The defence ministry said the armed forces have been relocated because of the "complex operational environment."

Canada's defence forces have trained over 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the mission would be extended by three years, at a cost of C$340 million ($268.5 million) and would result in 400 Canadian trainers being sent to Ukraine ultimately.

Canada also has temporarily moved its diplomatic staff to an office in Lviv, suspending embassy operations in Kyiv, the government said on Saturday. Washington and its European allies and others have been reducing or evacuating embassy staff and urging citizens to depart immediately or avoid travel to Ukraine.