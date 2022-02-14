Bundestag deputy views U.S. demands to stop Nord Stream 2 as absurd

14 Feb. 14:15

Amid the growing tensions, the concerns of the both sides, Russia and Ukraine, need to be taken seriously by the West, Deputy Leader of the Left Party in the Bundestag, representative of the Foreign Affairs Committee Sevim Dagdelen said on Monday, stressing that delaying the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is pointless, the demands of the United States to stop the project are unacceptable.

"Russia’s demands to receive legal guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO are clear and understandable amid the alliance’s expansion to the east, which contradicts its previous commitments. The concept of indivisibility of security proposed by Russia can become a good basis for further talks on peaceful relations," the Bundestag deputy noted.

"The Cabinet needs to pursue its efforts to provide security guarantees for all parties and refrain from saber-rattling," Dagdelen stated.

The Bundestag deputy also pointed to the fact that the West often had double standards regarding military exercises. "When Russia deploys troops on its territory, it is viewed as preparing for an aggression, but when the US and its allies involve thousands of soldiers, while carrying out maneuvers near the Russian border from the Baltic to the Black Sea, it is assessed [differently] <…>," TASS cited her as saying.