Georgia reports 4,028 new COVID-19 cases

14 Feb. 15:30

Georgia has reported 4,028 new Covid-19 cases, 22,517 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 31.92%.

Overall 171,731 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 9,688 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 6,768 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,920 were PCR tests. 1,458,093 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,270,759 of 1,458,093 patients have recovered, while 15,577 have died from the virus.

Overall, 1,913 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 14. A total of 6,202 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,307 patients are in critical condition out of which 285 are on artificial ventilation. 164,048 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,343,219 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,233,366 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 42% of the country’s adult population.