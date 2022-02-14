Six new tremors recorded overnight in Georgia after strong earthquake

14 Feb. 16:10

Six more tremors were recorded at night in Georgia after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Sameba, a village in the Dmanisi region, on Sunday, the Seismic Monitoring Center at Ilia University has reported.

All six tremors after the earthquake occurred near the village of Sameba and were not felt in Tbilisi. The tremors’ magnitude ranged from 4.5 to 3.1.

The earthquake occurred in Georgia on Sunday, February 13. The tremors were so strong that they were felt in Tbilisi and other regions of the country. The earthquake was also felt in the northern regions of Armenia. Neither casualties nor damage have been reported.

The governor of the Kvemo Kartli region, Giorgi Dokhturishvili, said that the wall of an apartment building collapsed in the village of Shakhmarlo, located near the village of Sameba. In the Dmanisi region, the power supply was interrupted for several minutes.