Azerbaijani President opens infrastructure facilities in Aghdam region (PHOTO)

14 Feb. 16:20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghdam district on February 13.

The head of state and First Lady first attended the opening of 110/35/10 kV “Aghdam-1” and “Aghdam-2” substations, as well as the Digital Management Center of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network newly constructed in the city of Aghdam, AzerTAc reported.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done. The head of state inaugurated the “Aghdam-1” power substation at the Karabakh Regional Digital Management Center.

A green area was laid out and a fruit garden was created, a special irrigation system was installed at 2,5 hectares of territory.

The head of state was informed that new 110/35/10 kV “Aghdam-2” substation was also constructed at the direction of Shelli village near Asgaran, Aghdam district.

Ilham Aliyev launched the “Aghdam-2” substation via SCADA dispatch control system.

They also attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the “Park Forest Hotel Aghdam” to be constructed in the city of Aghdam. The “Park Forest Hotel Aghdam” to be constructed in 2,16 hectares of territory will feature 110 rooms. President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hotel and the 209-apartment new residential complex in Aghdam.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva have also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital.