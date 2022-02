Germany to loosen stricter COVID-19 measures

14 Feb. 17:00

German leaders are preparing to ease anti-pandemic measures as the country eyes an end to the omicron wave, according to reports. A proposed three-step plan would gradually lift most restrictions by March 20.

Germany is planning a gradual relaxation of coronavirus measures in the coming weeks, with the relaxation planned in three steps. National and state leaders are set to discuss the opening up plan on Wednesday, as the country sees a slight decline in new coronavirus infection rates.

Initially, private meetings with more than 10 people would once again become possible. Then, from March 4, discotheques and clubs would be allowed to reopen. Access to restaurants would also be open to unvaccinated people if they can show a negative test.

Finally, from March 20, all of the more "far-reaching" measures would end. Some more basic restrictions, such as the wearing of masks on public transport and in indoor public places, are expected to remain in place.

According to the AFP news agency, a draft document that federal and state leaders will be asked to approve on Wednesday said most COVID-19 measures would end by March 20.

"Broad restrictions of social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022," the agency cited the document as saying.