IOC admit challenges of younger athletes

This morning it became known that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) did not satisfy the appeals of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the case of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, and allowed her to compete in singles competitions at the Beijing Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has acknowledged there are challenges with allowing younger athletes to compete at the Olympic Games, but claimed it would be disappointing if they were prevented from grasping their Olympic dreams, Inside the Games writes. The case has seen the 15-year-old face intense focus at the Games and was seen crying during a practice session prior to the women’s individual event. Concerns over Valieva’s welfare have been raised, with the IOC having welcomed an investigation into the teenager’s entourage.

IOC Presidential spokesperson Mark Adams said National Olympic Committees had the option to apply for chaperones and athlete welfare officers at the Games, while the organisation has run safeguarding courses as it seeks to enhance support available for athletes. Adams admitted there were challenges of having younger athletes participating at the Olympic Games, but the IOC should offer opportunities if they can.

"We have to offer everyone we can the chance to follow their Olympic dream and I think everyone would like to see younger athletes involved. Everyone will remember from Tokyo some of the amazing performances, for example in skateboarding. I think what would be disappointing is if we did not allow the opportunity for these athletes to grasp their dreams", said Adams.

The IOC has in recent years pledged to make the Games more youthful and gender balanced, highlighted by the addition of skateboarding to the Olympic programme. The average age of female skateboarders at Tokyo 2020 was just over 14-years-old.

Scandals in recent years involving gymnastics have also impacted young athletes, with the sport’s age limit at 16 for the Olympic Games.

The International Skating Union (ISU), unconnected to the Valieva case, are reportedly considering raising its age limit for senior events from 15 to 17. A proposal was reportedly made by the ISU Council following data received from its Medical Commission, with a gradual increase suggested to help protect physical and mental health of athletes.