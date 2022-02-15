Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son nominated candidate for Turkmen president

15 Feb. 9:00

Turkmenistan’s ruling Democratic Party has nominated President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, as candidate for president at the early presidential elections on March 12, the Orient agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, Serdar Berdymukhamedov spoke at the extraordinary party congress, which supported his candidature.

Since February 2021, Serdar Berdymukhamedov has been Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for economics and finance. Prior to that, he was a deputy foreign minister and head of the Ahal region. He was also Minister of Industry and Construction.

Berdymukhamedov attended a session of the country’s upper parliamentary chamber, Halk Maslakhaty, on February 11. The Turkmen leader, aged 65, told MPs that he had made "a difficult decision about myself." In his words, it is time to make way for the younger generation. On the following day, the country’s Central Election Commission announced early presidential elections on March 12. No other candidates for president have been nominated as of yet.