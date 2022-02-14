Russia in 8th place of medal standings after Day 11 of Beijing Olympics

14 Feb. 18:00

The Russian national team of athletes finished on Monday in 8th place of the overall medal standings following Day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, winning one silver medal.

A total of four sets of medals were at the stake on February 14 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Team ROC figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won silver medals in ice dancing on February 14. The couple of Russian figure skaters scored 220.51 points for rhythmic and free dance (88.85 + 131.66).

The duo of French figure skaters, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, took the gold of the 2022 Olympics setting a new World Record (226.98 total points; 90.83 + 136.15). The bronze medal went to the American figure skating pair of Madison Hubbel and Zachary Donohue (218.02; 87.13 + 130.89).

A total of nine sets of medals will be at the stake on Tuesday, February 15, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 8th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, six silver and eight bronze medals (18 in total).

Team Norway currently tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with nine gold, five silver and seven bronze medals. Germany is 2nd boasting eight gold, five silver and two bronze medals. Team USA is in 3rd place with seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.