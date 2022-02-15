Lavrov receives "unsatisfactory responses" from Stoltenberg and Borrell

15 Feb. 9:40

Russia will continue seeking answers from Western colleagues to its questions about security guarantees, while simultaneously developing a dialogue on other aspects of this topic, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"I have received unsatisfactory responses; none of my fellow ministers have responded to my direct address. We have received two small papers – one from an official in the office of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and another from an official in the office of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The messages read: don’t worry, the dialogue must continue; the main thing you need to do is to ensure de-escalation around Ukraine," the minister said.

Lavrov believes that this is exactly a neglect of the norm as stated at the top level which says that "no organisation can consider itself the main and dominant one in the Euro-Atlantic Region."

The top Russian diplomat said that they will continue to seek a concrete response from each country.