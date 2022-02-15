Putin to endorse Russia’s reaction to West responses at appropriate moment

15 Feb. 10:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin will endorse Russia’s response to the US and NATO messages on security guarantees at an appropriate moment, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"At an appropriate moment," he told TASS when asked when the president will endorse such a document.

Earlier on Monday, Putin discussed with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the United States’ and NATO’s responses to Russia’s proposals on long-term legally binding guarantees of its security. The president noted that Moscow’s concerns stem "from NATO’s never-stopping and very dangerous, <…> eastwards expansion, now at the expense of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine."