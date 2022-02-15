Tehran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured

15 Feb. 10:20

Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its foreign minister said as Tehran and the United States resumed indirect talks on salvaging Tehran's 2015 agreement with world powers.

"Iran is in a hurry to reach agreement in Vienna..., but this should be within the framework of our national interest," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Tehran.

He urged Western powers to stop "playing with time".

Western leaders say time is running out for a viable accord and have accusing Iran of stalling to increase its leverage, Reuters reported.

Parties involved in the talks, which resumed last week after a 10-day break, have voiced hope about restoring the pact despite what Tehran has said are "key outstanding issues that require political decisions by the West".