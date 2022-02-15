Russian speed skaters win 2022 Olympics silver in team pursuit event

15 Feb. 13:00

Russian speed skaters won silver on Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the team pursuit competition.

In the final run, Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) of Daniil Aldoshkin, Sergey Trofimov and Ruslan Zakharov lost to Team Norway, which clocked the distance in 3 minutes 38.08 seconds to snatch the gold. The Russian speed skaters crossed the finish line of the final race 2.38 seconds behind the eventual winners.

Earlier in the day, ROC speed skaters set a new Olympic record of 3 minutes 36.62 seconds beating Team USA in the semifinals stage. In the race for the bronze, Team USA outpaced the Netherlands.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals (20 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 11 gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals. Germany is 2nd boasting eight gold, five silver, and two bronze medals. Team USA is in 3rd place with seven gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.