Russian biathletes win Winter Olympics bronze in men’s 4x7.5 km relay

15 Feb. 13:20

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes won bronze on Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s 4x7.5km biathlon relay event.

The team of Russian biathletes at the race included Karim Khalili, Alexander Loginov, Maxim Tsvetkov, and Eduard Latypov and they finished the distance 45.3 seconds behind the gold medal winners from Norway. The silver was coined by the French team of biathletes, who crossed the finish line 27.4 seconds after Norway.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals (20 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 11 gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals. Germany is 2nd boasting eight gold, five silver and two bronze medals. Team USA is in 3rd place with seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals.