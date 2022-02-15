Russian and Iranian FMs discuss situation around Ukraine and JCPOA

15 Feb. 14:00

The situation around Ukraine was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on key international issues, including the unhealthy situation whipped up by the West around Ukraine," it said.

Lavrov stated that the West’s information campaign around Ukraine and allegations about "Russia’s aggression" pursue provocative goals. "Lavrov stressed that the propaganda campaign about ‘Russia’s aggression’ against Ukraine that was unleashed by the United States and its allies pursues provocative goals and encourages Kiev to venture destructive attempts at settling the Donbass problem by force," the ministry said.

The ministers also discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The diplomats stated that visible progress has been reached in this area, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the ongoing Vienna talks on its restoration in the original well-balanced format that was approved by the United Nations Security Council. The ministers stated that visible progress has been reached in this important area," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Moscow.

The eighth round of talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. It is expected to be the last one as the negotiators are set to finish the work by early February.