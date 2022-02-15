White House: no plans yet for Biden’s visit to Ukraine

15 Feb. 14:30

There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, commenting on an invitation to Biden from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"I don’t have any travel plans to announce or preview at this time," she said.

"We don’t have travel to confirm right now, that is what the president’s schedule looks like and it’s certainly not confirming to go to visit Ukraine," Jean-Pierre noted. "Our focus right now is to continue to have the conversations on the staff level to continue to make sure that we keep the door to diplomacy open," she added.

The Ukrainian presidential office said on Sunday that Zelensky had invited Biden to visit the country in their recent phone call. According to Zelensky, such a visit would be "a strong signal" facilitating efforts to ease tensions around Ukraine.