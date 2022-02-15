Russia pulls some troops back from western borders

15 Feb. 15:15

Russian troops will return to their garrisons upon the completion of drills and units of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts have begun loading their equipment for their departure, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As combat training measures are coming to a close, the troops, as is always the case, will conduct combined marches to their permanent garrisons. Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks have already begun loading personnel and equipment on railway and auto transport means and will today begin heading to their military garrisons," the statement says.

Some units will conduct foot marches as part of military columns, according to the statement.

It was earlier reported that troops of almost all of Russia’s Military Districts were participating in massive drills.