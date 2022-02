15 Feb. 16:20

Azerbaijani citizens have carried out six transactions of state registration of real estate rights in Armenia in the period from 2010 to 2021, according to the Armenian Cadastre Committee.

To note, however, these persons are Azerbaijani citizens, and not necessarily Azerbaijani by nationality.

The Cadastre Committee added that from 2010 to 2021, Turkish citizens acquired 71 real estates in Armenia, Sputnik Armenia reported.