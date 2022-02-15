Georgia reports 19,049 new COVID-19 cases

15 Feb. 16:40

Georgia has reported 19,049 new Covid-19 cases, 18,409 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 32.1%.

Overall 176,019 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia. A total of 56,531 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 39,936 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,595 were PCR tests. 1,480,841 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,289,168 of 1,480,841 patients have recovered, while 15,628 have died from the virus. Overall, 1,913 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 15.

A total of 6,017 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,306 patients are in critical condition out of which 293 are on artificial ventilation. 168,693 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,343,934 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,234,959 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population.