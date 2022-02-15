Israeli President to visit Turkey in March

15 Feb. 16:50

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit Turkey on March 9-10 to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources said Tuesday.

In recent months, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement, with Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with Herzog and other Israeli leaders.

The president had thanked Herzog for calling him to wish him a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan said last month that Herzog's visit could open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel and that he was "ready to take steps in Israel's direction in all areas, including natural gas."