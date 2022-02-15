EU may close "Nord Stream-2"

РУС ENG

EU may close &quot;Nord Stream-2&quot;

the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that in case of escalation in Ukraine, the "Nord Stream-2" project would be closed for a while.

"If there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 will not work ... This does not mean that Nord Stream 2 will stop working forever", Borrell said on BBC radio.

According to him, the deterioration of the situation would affect not only "Nord Stream-2", but also the supply of Russian gas to Europe in general.

"Sanctions have consequences for the country being sanctioned and for the countries imposing them", he added.
 

