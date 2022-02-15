Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office: Harutyunyan to be detained soon

15 Feb. 18:40

Armenian politician Arayik Harutyunyan, who plays the role of "president" of the fake regime created by Yerevan in Karabakh, will be detained in the near future, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, said.

He reminded that Harutyunyan is accused of four terrorist attacks against civilians in Ganja in October 2020, committed from the territory of Armenia. The victims of the strikes were 26 civilians, 175 were injured. And on October 4, Arayik Harutyunyan claimed responsibility for the attack on his social media page. After that, a criminal case was opened under various articles of the Criminal Code, and Harutyunyan was declared wanted.

"The fact that Arayik Harutyunyan’s not under investigation is temporary. I believe that, in accordance with the international convention, Harutyunyan will be detained and handed over for investigation in a short time", Avazov stressed.