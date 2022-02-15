Georgia to start importing cheap Turkish medicines

15 Feb. 19:25

In the next few weeks, Georgia will start importing medicines from Turkey into pharmacies. The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili stated this at a government meeting.

He stressed that since March, the system of electronic prescriptions will be launched in Georgia. It will increase competition.

The head of government also focused on the fact that currently pharmaceutical companies and importers are actively working to import high-quality and cheap medicines from Turkey.

"I know that the barriers that existed before, for example, it took 45 working days to obtain a license to import medicines - we have reduced this procedure to seven days", Georgia Online quoted him.

According to Garibashvili, the authorities want to open the market at maximum, so that medicines can be imported as much as possible to increase competition. This will lead to lower drug prices and allow citizens to save money.