Putin estimates negotiations with Scholz

15 Feb. 20:59

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the results of the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that the dialogue took place in a businesslike atmosphere.

"During today's talks, which took place in a businesslike atmosphere, we substantively and thoroughly discussed a number of issues of bilateral relations and prospects for their development and, of course, paid attention to the most relevant issues on the international agenda", he said.

According to the head of the Russian state, he had the impression that "the federal chancellor is also committed to further pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia".

The Russian President further stressed that the Russian Federation provided more than a third of Germany’s oil and gas needs.