Shoigu and Assad discuss humanitarian aid to Syrians and fight against terrorists

15 Feb. 22:30

On Tuesday, February 15, a meeting was held between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergey Shoigu made a working trip to Damascus, where he was received by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad", the ministry said.

Shoigu told the Syrian leader about the exercises conducted by the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean.

The parties also discussed various issues of military-technical cooperation between the countries in the framework of the joint fight against the remnants of international terrorists, as well as certain aspects of the provision of humanitarian assistance by the Russian Federation to the people of Syria suffering from US and Western sanctions.