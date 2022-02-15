Kalandarishvili re-elected Chairman of CEC of Georgia

15 Feb. 23:10

Giorgi Kalandarishvili will continue to hold the post of the Georgian Central Election Commission's (CEC) Chairman. This decision was made at today's plenary session of the Parliament.

Kalandarishvili's candidacy was supported by 84 deputies with two votes against. A total of 110 deputies were registered.

The Parliament of Georgia was able to elect Kalandarishvili only on the second attempt, since during the first voting neither he nor his opponent Tengiz Tevzadze could get the support of 100 deputies. Thus, Kalandarishvili was elected for a six-month term, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Let us remind you that Kalandarishvili was first appointed to the post of Chairman of the CEC on August 2, 2021 for six months.