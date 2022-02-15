Ukrainian troops shell the DPR from grenade launchers

15 Feb. 23:30

The Ukrainian military fired from a grenade launcher at the area of ​​the village of Zaichenko in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Tuesday evening, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire and stabilization of the demarcation line informs.

"The shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of <...> the village of Zaichenko", TASS reports.

It is specified that three grenades were fired at the village from an anti-tank grenade launcher.

It was previously reported that the DPR had been shelled four times by the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours.