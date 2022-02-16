International travellers spend $114 million in Georgia in January

16 Feb. 9:40

Revenue from international travellers totalled $114 million in January 2022 in Georgia, an increase of about $104 million compared to January 2021 and a reduction of $79 million in comparison to January 2020, the Georgian National Tourism Administration revealed.

Georgia received the largest amount of tourist income from travellers from the following countries: Russia - $18,7 million, Ukraine - $14,2 million, Turkey - $12,8 million, Israel - $9,1 million, Saudi Arabia - $5,1 million.

A total of 199,393 international travellers visited the country in the reporting period, marking a 38% recovery compared to 2019 and since the economic slowdown resulting from pandemic-related restrictions, while also representing a 471% increase in comparison to 2021.

In more specifics, the number of international tourist visits reached 163,615 in January, indicating an increase of 456% compared to the same month of 2021 and 53% compared to January 2019, Agenda.ge reported.

The numbers of visitors entering Georgia in January 2022 are ranked as follows: Turkey - 31,775 (+119%), Russia - 28,381 (+1381%), Georgia (non-resident) - 22,119 (+285%), Armenia - 19,606 (+406%), Ukraine - 12,631 (+1917%).

In 2021, a total of 1,881,271 international travellers visited Georgia, which is an increase of 7.7% compared to 2020, while international tourist revenue in the country reached $1,244,941,717 billion.