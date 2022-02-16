Azerbaijan to take part in Winter Paralympic Games for first time

16 Feb. 10:00

For the first time in the history of the Azerbaijani Paralympic movement, a member of the National Winter Sports Team of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan will take part in the Winter Paralympic Games, according to the Committee.

Member of the national Paralympic team Mehman Ramazanzadeh will represent the country at the XIII Winter Paralympic Games 2022 in Beijing. Ramazanzadeh will perform in the sprint cross-country category. The performance of the Azerbaijani athlete will take place on March 9.

The XIII Winter Paralympic Games will be held from 4 to 13 March 2022 in Beijing. The opening ceremony of the games will take place on March 4 at the Beijing National Stadium.