Russia's ice hockey team through to 2022 Olympics semifinals

16 Feb. 12:00

The Russian ice hockey players proceeded to the semifinals of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China after defeating on Wednesday Team Denmark 3-1 in their quarterfinals match.

The score was opened in the middle of the 1st period by ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) team’s captain Vadim Shipachyov. The Danes answered in the next period with a goal delivered by central forward Frans Nielsen. However, Russian defender Nikita Nesterov answered several minutes later with a power shot almost from the blue line to bring his team the lead of 2-1.

With less than five minutes remaining in the closing period ROC Team’s Vyacheslav Voinov upped his team’s advantage over the Danes to 3-1 netting a puck with a long-distance shot.

Team ROC will be playing in the semifinal match on February 18 and its opponent and the time of the match would be announced after the rest of the quarterfinal matches are played.

In the other quarterfinal match earlier in the day, the national squad of Slovakia defeated Team USA in the penalty shootout 3-2.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.