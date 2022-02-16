Georgia reports 15,315 new COVID-19 cases

16 Feb. 13:20

Georgia has reported 15,315 new Covid-19 cases, 10,894 recoveries, and 55 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the past seven days stands at 31.51 percent.

Overall 180,385 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 50,058 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,794 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,264 were PCR tests. 1,496,156 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 1,300,062 of 1,496,156 patients have recovered, while 15,683 have died from the virus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for about 95 percent of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Georgia.

A total of 5,975 are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,309 patients are in critical condition out of which 293 are on artificial ventilation. 173,150 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Overall, 1,344,494 individuals have received at least one dose of any vaccine in the country so far, while 1,236,254 people have been fully vaccinated amounting to 43 percent of the country’s adult population.